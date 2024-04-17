Private schools in Narnaul allege harassment by cops

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, April 16

Owners of some private schools in Narnaul town here have accused the police personnel of causing harassment to them by forcing their buses carrying students to remain halted for a long time on the Narnaul-Rewari road here yesterday in the name of checking operations.

They alleged that the cops issued challans while not validating their documents kept in mParivahan and DigiLocker. Interestingly, this happened after Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta held a meeting with owners of the private schools in Narnaul town and assured them that the documents lying in DigiLockers and mParivahan would be considered valid and no challan would be issued against them.

The school owners called on SP Arsh Verma today in this regard and demanded action into the matter. A video showing argument between the school owners and the cops also went viral on the social media.

“Yesterday, I went to Rewari road on getting information from my association members that the police were challaning their buses despite documents at mParivahan. I urged them not to challan the buses for want of original documents as every vehicle had Xerox copies of the documents. They remained adamant and issued challans despite showing them the notification by the Haryana Transport Department about mParivahan and DigiLocker,” said Anil Kaushik, president, Progressive Private Schools’ Association.

He alleged the cops on duty forced the buses on the Narnaul-Rewari road to remain halted for over an hour when the students were being dropped at their houses after the school hours. This also caused a lot of harassment to students and led to long queues of vehicles on the road, he added.

“We have brought the issue to the notice of the SP. He has assured that all unnecessary challans will be cancelled. As per rules, the cops cannot force the buses carrying students to stop for a long time,” Kaushik said. Meanwhile, SP Arsh Verma said many of the challans issued were genuine and the officials concerned had been directed for verification and cancellation of challans in which documents were presented on the DigiLocker. “Some of the public schools may be exaggerating the length of time the buses were stopped for checking. However, all police personnel have been briefed accordingly. I have reassured the school owners as well,” the SP said.

