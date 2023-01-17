Private schools open, admn issues warning

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 16

Flooded with complaints forcing children to attend private schools despite winter break extension by the state government, the local administration has issued a warning to the schools concerned.

It may be noted that the winter break has been extended to January 21 and schools are scheduled to reopen on January 23. Many schools, especially the prominent “VIP” ones, have already opened and are asking children to attend the schools. “We have many complaints from parents even on social media about the schools asking children to come. Gurugram is still facing extreme cold and schools need to abide by the order. Any defaulter will be penalised,” said DC Nishant Yadav.