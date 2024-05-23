Priyanka Gandhi leads a roadshow for Kumari Selja in Sirsa

PTI

Sirsa, May 23

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday led a roadshow to garner support for party nominee Kumari Selja for the May 25 Lok Sabha poll in Haryana.

Standing in an open vehicle along with Selja and former Haryana minister Kiran Choudhary, Priyanka waved towards people during her roadshow, which lasted for about an hour.

It was her first such election outing in Haryana.

Holding party flags, Congress workers raised slogans ‘Congress party zindabad’ and showered flower petals on her.

The roadshow came hours before the campaigning for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls come to an end.

Selja, a prominent Dalit face of the Congress in Haryana, is pitted against BJP’s Ashok Tanwar.

Like Selja, Tanwar has also been the president of the Haryana Congress when he was in the party.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Kiran Choudhary #Kumari Selja #Lok Sabha #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Sirsa