Priyanka to hit the streets of Sirsa on maiden visit today

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 22

In Sirsa, there is intense competition between Congress and BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha elections. Both parties are putting their full efforts to win the seat. After the BJP star campaigners, the Congress is now bringing in Priyanka Gandhi for a roadshow here. On Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi will take part in a roadshow in Sirsa. In the past elections, former PM Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and former president Sonia Gandhi had come here to campaign. Earlier on Monday, the BJP organised a massive rally of its star campaigner, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, at Sirsa’s Kapas Mandi.

According to information, Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow will start at 8.30 am on May 23, from Janata Bhawan, Jagdev Singh Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Parshuram Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk, Lal Batti Chowk, to Sangwan Chowk.

After Priyanka Gandhi’s visit to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Sirsa, the Gandhi family’s third generation would have come here for electioneering. Bhajan singer Geetaben Rabari has been campaigning for the BJP through ‘bhajan sandhya’ for the past two days. The campaign activities will end tomorrow. The voting will take place here on May 25.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Narendra Modi campaigned in Fatehabad of the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency for BJP candidate Sunita Duggal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi campaigned for Congress candidate Ashok Tanwar in Sirsa. Earlier in 2004, Atma Singh Gill and in 2009 and 2014 Assembly elections, Sonia Gandhi campaigned here. So far, Sonia Gandhi has come to Sirsa three times. Before her, former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had also addressed election rallies in Sirsa.

