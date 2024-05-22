Priyanka to hold roadshow in Sirsa tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 21

The elections for the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat have become a matter of prestige for both the BJP and Congress. Both parties are leaving no stone unturned to strengthen their influence here.

While the BJP had conducted a rally with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the star campaigner to support candidate Ashok Tanwar, the Congress has planned a roadshow for Priyanka Gandhi in Sirsa. In his rally, Adityanath had launched a scathing attack on the Congress, following which Congress candidate Kumari Selja today announced that Priyanka Gandhi would hold a roadshow here on May 23, thus sparking enthusiasm among party leaders and workers.

The roadshow would start at 8.30 am. Selja said the elections were against the wrong policies of the BJP government, adding that the party did not have any issue, nor had it undertaken any development work, so they were making baseless claims. She said they were bringing up the name of Lord Ram to seek votes.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Sirsa