Probe exposes nexus between parking operator, mining officials

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, July 4

Preliminary investigation into a case exposing the nexus between the operator of a parking lot and mining officials has revealed that a deal to release two vehicles from the parking without charging fine was struck for Rs 1.60 lakh. Of this, Rs 60,000 was taken by the parking operator, while the remaining Rs 1 lakh was to be distributed among mining officials. Two tractor-trailers were impounded in the parking lot at the Nangal Choudhary area on June 9 night for transporting gravel illegally, said Vikrant Bhushan, Superintendent of Police.

“On the basis of the investigation, Rs 60,000 has been recovered from the parking operator, identified as Rajbir, alias Rajkumar, and Rs 20,000 from a police constable, identified as Anil, who was on deputation at the local office of the Mines Department. Both the accused have, during interrogation, disclosed the involvement of mining officials, including guards, Sandeep and Raj Singh, and watchman Joginder,” said the SP.

The SP said Sandeep, Raj Singh and Joginder had gone underground following the fear of arrest. They had also approached the court for anticipatory bail, but failed to get any relief. Hence raids were being conducted at their possible hideouts.

The nexus between operators of the parking lot for vehicles impounded for illegal mining and local officials of the Mining Department came to the fore on June 28 when the police registered a case against seven persons, including three mining officials, on charges of releasing two tractor-trailers from the parking lot in the Nangal Choudhary area without challaning them. The vehicles were released two days after these were impounded in the parking lot.

As per the FIR, some locals had, on June 9 night, got two tractor-trailers, carrying gravel, impounded in the Salasar parking following the help of mining officials. But on June 11 night, the vehicles were released without issuing any challan for illegal gratification.