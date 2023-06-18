Probe finds 90 acres of six villages registered on portal fraudulently

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, June 17

A probe conducted by the district police into the Meri Fasal Mera Byora fraud case has revealed that four persons allegedly got 90 acres of panchayat land of six villages — Nizampur, Ghatasher, Kultazpur, Khedki, Sareli and Danchauli — registered in their name and the names of their kin on the portal to avail of the benefit of government schemes, sources said.

The persons, identified as Manoj of Chhilaro village, Joginder, his brother Surender and father Ranbir of Nizampur, were arrested recently after being booked on charges of fraud in the case on June 2.

Modus operandi The accused kept a tab on panchayat and temple lands of the villages and registered them in their name on the portal on the last date after confirming that the land was lying unregistered. —Saarika, In-charge of district police economic cell

The accused have been sent to judicial custody.

“The probe has also revealed that the accused sold 590 quintal mustard and 125 quintal gram to the government agency at MSP on the basis of the registration after buying the produce from Rajasthan and other places at much cheaper rates,” said Sub-Inspector Saarika, in-charge of the economic cell of the district police.

She said the accused kept a tab on panchayat and temple lands of the villages and registered the land in their name on the portal on the last date after confirming that the land was lying unregistered.

“The accused wanted to avail twin benefits by doing so. Firstly, to sell the produce at MSP, and secondly, get compensation in case of crop losses through e-kshatipurti portal. A sum of Rs 6 lakh deposited in the accused’s accounts and Rs 4 lakh in cash have been seized,” she stated.

The sources said the illegal act came to light when Vikram, sarpanch of Kultajpur village here, filed a police complaint, stating that the panchayat land that was leased out in 2022 was already found registered in the name of other persons when the leaseholder tried to register it on the Meri Fasal portal.

He further claimed that a group of people had been created by the accused for this illegal act. The group was getting compensation for crop losses by preparing fake documents and getting the land registered fraudulently on the portal.