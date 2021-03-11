Probe HSWC recruitment, submit report in 2 months, Chief Secy told

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, April 23

The Haryana Lokayukta, who is hearing a complaint related to hiring of Managers Grade-1 in Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC), has asked the Chief Secretary (CS) to submit a report after inquiry into the matter.

Ravinder Kumar of Panchkula had filed a complaint before Lokayukta on November 2, 2021, alleging irregularities in the hiring at the HSWC during IAS Ashok Khemka’s tenure.

Hearing the matter, vide an order dated January 24, Lokayukta Justice Hari Pal Verma (retd) directed, “Let a copy of the complaint be forwarded to the Chief Secretary for inquiry. The Chief Secretary may conduct the probe himself or through some senior officer. The report should be submitted within two months.” The matter came up for hearing on April 18 but the report was not submitted.

The next date of hearing in the case is July 12.

Recently, the HSWC had written to the CS and SHO, Sector 5, Panchkula, for taking action against senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka in a case of recruitment of Manager Grade-1 that was advertised in 2009. Khemka was MD, HSWC, during the relevant time. The communication to CS and SHO has been signed by the HSWC secretary on the behalf of MD Sanjiv Verma.

On the receipt of a complaint by Ravinder Kumar on April 11, the HSWC conducted an inquiry by constituting a committee of senior officers.

Ten posts were advertised in 2009, including five of general category, two of SC, one of Ex-Servicemen-General (ESM-G) and one each of BC-A and BC-B. A total of 103 candidates applied for the posts in question. As many as 13 people were interviewed and six were selected. The inquiry committee concluded that the appointments made by the selection committee were not made as per the roster.

“Furthermore, Pradip Kumar Gupta and Surinder Singh who were appointed in the corporation to the post of Manager Grade-I did not possess the requisite qualification and experience as per compendium of the HSWC in case of direct recruitment,” said the communication to CS.

“The committee has also specified that the then MD Khemka, who was one of the members of the executive committee, had conducted the interview along with other officer and prepared the merit list of the candidates and made appointments in an illegal and arbitrary way by ignoring rules/regulations,” the communication added. Both Gupta and Surinder Singh were terminated.