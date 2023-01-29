Probe initiated into death of 45 heads of cattle at gaushala

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 28

The police and a three-member committee constituted by the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) have started investigation in death of 45 cows at Phoosgarh gaushala on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Cattle at Phoosgarh gaushala. Photo: Sayeed Ahmed

SP Ganga Ram Punia, held a meeting with officials of various departments, including animal husbandry, forensic experts and others, on Saturday and discussed the outcome of the case so far. The SP made it clear that strict action would be taken against those found involved in the case.

“We are investigating from all angles. Strict action will be taken if it is found that someone has done this act deliberately,” said the SP. He maintained that the Animal Husbandry Department had sent samples to the forensic laboratory after the post mortem of the cows. “We are waiting for the report of the forensic laboratory to determine the actual cause of death of cows,” Punia added.

“A case has been registered under Section 429 of the IPC against the fodder supplier,” the SP said. Meanwhile, a three-member committee of the KMC constituted by MC Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar has also started investigation into the matter.

“The committee members led by Additional Commissioner Gaurav Kumar visited gaushala for a detailed probe. The committee members will submit their report in two days,” said Tomar.

The gaushala comes under the jurisdiction of the KMC and is run by a religious organisation. Forty five cows were found dead at gaushala. The gaushala management suspects that the cows died after consuming ‘poisonous fodder’. The residents have also demanded strict action against those involved in the case.