Probe ordered into 'irregularities' in varsity recruitment

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 15

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has ordered the setting up of a committee under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor of another university to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of irregularities in recruitment at Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa.

The CM was interacting with people during a Jan Samvad programme at Sant Nagar village of Sirsa’s Rania Assembly constituency when a group of youths raised the issue of alleged irregularities in recruitment. They also complained of delay in the results of students.

Some persons had alleged irregularities in recruitment in the university under the outsourcing policy. Later, the university authorities initiated the recruitment process for the faculty, which was stopped after directions from the state government.

The CM, meanwhile, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Sirsa to constitute a committee and investigate the complaint of anomalies in market fees at the Sabzi Mandi in Dabwali.

On the demand for availability of drinking water, the CM announced the construction of canal-based waterworks for Sant Nagar. He asked the gram panchayat to provide 2 acres of land for upgrading Government Middle School in the village. He said that the government would buy that land and upgrade the school.

The CM also said Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) had been made to extend the benefits of the Central and state government schemes to people. He said the benefits of the schemes would be available only through PPP. As many as 48,000 ration cards had been made automatically in the district through PPP. About 315 new ration cards had been made at Sant Nagar, besides pension to 16 elderly persons had also been automatically made through PPP. Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, 34 people of the village got health benefits worth Rs 10.20 lakh.