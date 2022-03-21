Probe sought into bungling of MC funds in Bhiwani

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, March 20

A number of residents of Bhiwani town are up in arms overbungling of about Rs two crore in the Municipal council funds in Bhiwani town. Though the police have registered a case and started investigation, the residents led by Bhiwani Vyapar Mandal demanded a high-level probe and strict action against those found guilty.

The Bhiwani police had registered a case under Section 420 and other sections of the IPC against some persons, including two persons of a private firm, a bank official and some unknown MC employees into the case of transfer of about Rs 2 crore from the bank account of the Bhiwani MC from the period June 18, 2019 to October 9, 2019. The preliminary inquiry revealed that there was no entry of the details of transaction in the account books of the MC.

Opening a front on the issue, the Bhiwani Vyapar Mandal staged a demonstration and also burnt the effigy of the state government at Ghantaghar Chowk today. Bhiwani Vyapar Mandal district president JP Kaushik said there had been a scam worth several crores of rupees in the MC. “Residents are dejected with the poor functioning of the MC. Now, it has been brought to light that the MC has been a hub of corruption, the government must take strict action after a probe”, he said while demanding speedy investigation into the matter. Several other activists and traders were present in the demonstration.

They alleged that a scam worth crores has been exposed now. Though the MC was meant to serve the public and ensure development of the city, it is suspected that it was a fountainhead of corruption for the last five years, they said. “It seems that the budget of crores of rupees released by the government had gone into the pockets of some corrupt employees and public representatives. We demand a high-level inquiry into the corruption, so that strict action could be taken against those who indulged in embezzlement of funds, says Priya Asija, a local activist.