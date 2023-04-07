Probing Kataria case, LSE informs CM Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

After Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar raised the issue of alleged discrimination of Karan Kataria on the basis of his race and beliefs in London School of Economics (LSE), the institute has responded that it is investigating the issue. Khattar wrote to LSE on April 5 and the institute responded the same day. The CM shared his letter and LSE’s response on his Twitter handle.

In a reply, Eric Neumayer, LSE President and Vice Chancellor-elect (interim), told Khattar, “LSE has a range of ways that instances of bullying can be reported, including a dedicated online portal. We strongly encourage anyone who has witnessed or experienced bullying or harassment to get in touch with us immediately so that we can mount fullest investigation possible.”

“LSE is totally committed to ensuring the safety and security of our students. We have a range of services to support our students’ well-being and studies, with experienced staff and peers on-hand to provide advice and assistance, including over the Easter closure,” he added.