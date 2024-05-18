Problem of stray animals remains unaddressed

The problem of stray animals continues to remain unaddressed in Kurukshetra. Cows and bulls roaming in various localities pose a risk to the lives of local residents. The authorities need to take up the issue seriously as it is related to the safety of the common man. They should carry out a drive to take stray animals to designated shelters.

Rampal Sharma, Kurukshetra

CCTV cameras at parking Lot of court complex not working

T he theft of lawyers’ vehicles from the parking lot of the District Court complex is a matter of concern. There is no boundary wall around the parking lot, where lawyers park their vehicles. Although CCTV cameras have been installed at some places, none of these is operational. CCTV cameras should be installed at the main gate of the parking lot and all nearby checkpoints. The authorities concerned should ensure that these are functional at all times.

Advocate Shakti Singh, Karnal

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra