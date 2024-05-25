Problem of stubble burning

The area from Rohtak to Jind was covered with smoke emitting from burning of wheat stubble, which is a severe health hazard. The administration is well aware of the problem but prefers to look the other way.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Frequent lane change causing accidents

drivers of heavy vehicles frequently change lanes on the National Highway and pose threat to other commuters. In an attempt to overtake, they drive too close to other vehicles and this becomes a cause of accidents. The traffic police should take action against such drivers.

Rajan Kumar, Kurukshetra

What our readers say

#Environment #Farm Fires #Jind #Pollution #Rohtak #Stubble Burning