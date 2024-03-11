Process for aid under Haryana CM Relief Fund made simpler

Chandigarh, March 10
The Haryana Government has taken another step towards providing better healthcare services to people by facilitating the application process for financial assistance on medical grounds under the Chief Minister Relief Fund through the SARAL portal. This has made the process much simpler and easier.
An official spokesperson said the financial aid received from the CM Relief Fund would be directly transferred to the applicant or beneficiary’s bank account.
The spokesperson said applicants could apply on the portal using their Parivar Pehchan Patra ID. To complete this process, applicants can upload other relevant documents such as their medical bills, OPD bills, and apply for financial assistance based on medical grounds from the fund. The spokesperson said under the changes made in the scheme, if any disease was not covered under Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana, then the beneficiaries of Ayushman Yojana will also get benefits under this scheme.
