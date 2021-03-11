Process for MC polls on in Haryana, but Congress MLAs missing

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, June 5

Even as the process for municipal elections in the state has started, Haryana’s Congress MLAs are in Raipur ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha poll. By the time they return, nominations, scrutiny (June 6) and withdrawals (June 7) for the June 19 elections will be over.

Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the party was not contesting on the party symbol and the MLAs at a “training camp in Raipur” would be back soon.

However, not many buy the argument. State BJP chief OP Dhankar accused the Congress of having “abandoned” its local leaders.

Taking a dig at the Congress, JJP secretary-general Digvijay Chautala remarked: “Even during such an important election, the Congress MLAs are vacationing.” But Congress leaders say campaigning will gather steam after the withdrawals and by then the MLAs will be back.

#bhupinder hooda