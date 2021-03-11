Process for MC polls on in Haryana, but Congress MLAs missing

Geetanjali Gayatri
Chandigarh, June 5
Even as the process for municipal elections in the state has started, Haryana’s Congress MLAs are in Raipur ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha poll. By the time they return, nominations, scrutiny (June 6) and withdrawals (June 7) for the June 19 elections will be over.
Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the party was not contesting on the party symbol and the MLAs at a “training camp in Raipur” would be back soon.
However, not many buy the argument. State BJP chief OP Dhankar accused the Congress of having “abandoned” its local leaders.
Taking a dig at the Congress, JJP secretary-general Digvijay Chautala remarked: “Even during such an important election, the Congress MLAs are vacationing.” But Congress leaders say campaigning will gather steam after the withdrawals and by then the MLAs will be back.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army
Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...
Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...
Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house
Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'
Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad