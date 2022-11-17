Process to withdraw cases against farmers on, says Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 16

Ahead of the call given by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) to block railway tracks, Home Minister Anil Vij today held a meeting with a delegation of the farmers’ union and informed the farmer leaders that while the majority of the cases registered against the farmers had been already withdrawn by the government, the process to withdraw the pending cases was on.

Last month, the BKU (Chaurni) had given the call to block the railway tracks at Mohra in Ambala on November 24, if the government failed to withdraw the pending cases registered against the farmers for blocking the railway tracks during the farm agitation.

The minister held a meeting with BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains, senior leader Jasbir Singh Mamumajra, Ambala district president Malkeet Singh, block president Baljinder Singh and several other office-bearers at his residence in Ambala Cantonment.

Vij said, “The government has already withdrawn majority of the cases and the process to withdraw the remaining cases, including those related to the Railways, is on. The farmers should keep faith in the government.”

Of the 294 cases registered during the farm agitation, the government has got permission to withdraw 163. Similarly, the court has given approval for the withdrawal of 98 cases.

Approval regarding four cases is pending with the state government and a Sonepat court has given a stay in three cases. One case in Palwal is “untraceable” for which approval for withdrawal will be sought. The remaining cases will also be withdrawn.

BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said, “We met the Home Minister regarding a case related to sunflower seeds in Shahabad and during the discussion, the minister also talked about the call given by the union. The minister assured that the process for the withdrawal of pending cases is on, the union will discuss the matter and take the further decision accordingly.”

The union is likely to disclose the further strategy on Thursday at Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Northern Railway GM Ashutosh Gangal, who had reached Ambala, said it had been already decided to withdraw the cases against the farmers registered for blocking the tracks.