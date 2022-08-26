Procure basmati via portal

Karnal, August 25
All non-MSP produce, including basmati paddy, will be procured through e-NAM portal only. Gate passes will be issued and e-auction to be done only through the portal.
These directions have been issued by the Chief Administrator Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), in which he directed all secretaries-cum-executive officers of market committees of e-NAM mandis to ensure the implementation of directions. Ishwar Rana, District Marketing Enforcement Officer (DMEO), Karnal, said directions had been issued and they would implement them.
