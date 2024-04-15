Procurement agencies told to expedite lifting of wheat

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 14

Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh on Sunday inspected the Karnal grain market and reviewed the preparedness for procurement and arrangements to address the challenge of the expected rains. He directed the procurement agencies to expedite the lifting of the procured wheat.

He also interacted with farmers to know the problems being faced by them.

While directing the procurement agencies and officials of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), he said the farmers should not face any difficulties in selling their produce and crops should be lifted from the mandi within 48 hours. He said negligence on anyone’s part would not be tolerated.

Singh also directed the employees to do their duties carefully during the procurement. During the inspection, the DC along with SDM Karnal Anubhav Mehta evaluated the arrangement of the issuance of gate passes to the farmers at the market’s entrance. He said no delays should occur in issuing the gate passes. He checked the moisture content in the wheat. He also interacted with the farmers and assured them that there would be no inconvenience in crop procurement. “If farmers face any problem regarding crop procurement, they can contact the SDM office or DC office,” he told the farmers.

The DC also reviewed the arrangements of drinking water and seating arrangements for the farmers in the mandi.

Market Committee officials should ensure that wheat should not be damaged due to rain, he said, adding that sufficient supply of gunny bags should be ensured to arhtiyas by the agencies.

He assured the farmers that there would be no issue regarding weighing and sorting of crops.

