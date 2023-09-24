Procurement of bajra fails to begin in three of five mandis

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, September 23

Farmers had to face disappointment as bajra could not be bought in three of five grain markets on the first day of procurement here today. The state government had announced yesterday that under the first phase, it would initiate procurement of bajra at Rs 2,200 per quintal through Hafed in five grain markets of the districts of Rewari, Mahendragarh, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri from today.

Hafed today procured bajra at Rewari grain market, but the process could not be initiated at Kosli (Rewari), Kanina (Mahendragarh) and Charkhi Dadri.

100 MT purchased at Rs 2,200 per quintal on day one

The Centre has fixed Rs 2,500 per quintal as the MSP for bajra this season, but the government has decided to buy it at the commercial rate of Rs 2,200 per quintal. The difference of Rs 300 between the market rates and the MSP is likely to be paid to the farmers under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana.

Sant Lal, District Manager (Hafed), Rewari, said they had made procurement arrangements in both Rewari and Kosli grain markets, but it could not be started at Kosli due to the non-availability of gate passes. As many as 60 MT bajra had been purchased in Rewari so far.

Mahendragarh DM Neeraj Tyagi said procurement could not be initiated at Kanina grain market due to bad weather conditions.

Rajendra Singh Gill, DM of Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri, stated that 30 MT of the crop had been procured at Bhiwani grain market. Procurement could not be initiated at Charkhi Dadri as the website of the marketing committee was down.

Rajnish Sharma, Chief General Manager, Hafed, said around 100 MT of bajra was bought by Hafed on day one. “Procurement could not be started at Kanina as the produce did not arrive,” he added.

