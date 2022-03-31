Procurement round the corner, yet grain markets lack basic amenities in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 30

Even as the state government has announced to start wheat procurement from April 1, basic facilities are missing at a majority of the grain markets and purchase centres in the district.

The supply of gunny bags in grain markets and purchase centres is yet to be made, while heaps of garbage are lying at many places, reflecting a poor sanitation condition. Besides, stray cattle menace is a major issue in different grain markets.

To check the preparedness for procurement, a visit to a couple of major grain markets showed that cleanliness was missing at most of the markets, as garbage was lying at various places. Animals could be seen roaming on roads, which were also in a pathetic condition.

Arhtiyas complained of not having gunny bags. “The season is about to start, but still no gunny bags have been given to arhtiyas. If the procurement starts in two days, where will they keep the procured wheat,” said Rajesh Arora, secretary, Karnal Arhtiyas Association.

Rajinder Gupta, vice-president, Karnal Arhtiyas Assocition, said the situation was almost the same in grain markets of Nissing, Kunjpura, Indri, Nilokheri, Taraori, Assandh, Gharaunda, Nigdhu and others.

Dr Pooja Bharti, zonal administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), said the Deputy Commissioner, Anish Yadav, today held a meeting of all officials concerned and directed them to ensure arrangements before the commencement of the procurement. The SDMs have been directed to visit their grain markets. “I have also visited four grain markets today and some issues came to my notice there. I have directed the authorities to ensure cleanliness as well as make all the arrangements,” said Bharti.

Yadav said wheat would be procured for the rabi season 2022-23 at 22 grain markets and purchase centres in the district. Market committee secretaries had been directed to ensure that no problem would be faced by the farmers.

Secretaries had been directed to ensure CCTV cameras at entry gates of the grain markets, besides ensuring the availability of the Internet facility at gates for the issuance of gate passes. Toilets should be cleaned and drinking water and electricity should be available, he added.