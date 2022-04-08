Wheat procurement starts at FCI silo in Kaithal district

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, April 7

Days after the official start of procurement from April 1, wheat arrival has started at the FCI silo in Solumajra village in Kaithal district where the FCI is purchasing the produce. As per the data collected by The Tribune from FCI Kurukshetra, around 1,300 MT wheat had arrived till Thursday afternoon. On the first day on Wednesday, around 322 MT wheat had arrived.

Farmers said that they had to face problem in getting gate passes. “Several farmers went to the silo, but faced problem in getting gate passes,” said Vikram Kasana, a youth leader of BKU (Charuni).

Farmers had to wait on the road till the issuance of gate passes, he added. If the government is serious about purchasing, it should ensure all facilities for farmers in the grain markets.

The authorities claimed that due to technical snag on e-kharid portal, there was an issue related to gate passes.

“On Wednesday, there was an issue related to issuance of gate passes. The authorities of the market committee have resolved it,” said Manjunath, DM, FCI Kurukshetra.

#fci #wheat procurement