Prof Archana Shastri honoured

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, November 16

The World University of Design (WUD) in Rajiv Gandhi Education City on Wednesday observed National Design Guru Day with the felicitation of noted Professor Archana Shastri as “Design Guru”. Professor Archana Shastri delivered the MP Ranjan Memorial Lecture on the occasion.

Shastri has varied contributions in the field of design, besides grooming many generations of designers and artistes. She worked as NIFT professor, as Principal of Government College of Art, Chandigarh and HOD at Kaladarsana, IGNCA. Her artistic works are a part of many prestigious collections around the world. Her last assignment was as Director of Mekong Ganga Cooperation Asian Textile Museum at Siem Reap in Cambodia.

Dr Sanjay Gupta, Vice-Chancellor, WUD, said, “WUD believes in legacies that legends have provided us on a platter to learn from and enjoy. It strives to pay homage to gurus who have contributed to the field of art and design with grit and determination.” Prof Archana Shastri said, “I am highly pleased with the love and respect I have received here at the university. I can clearly see the zeal to reach heights among students here.