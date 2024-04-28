Prof invents ‘magic’ sanitising device

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 27

Assistant Professor Ganga Singh of JCDM College of Engineering in Sirsa has introduced an invention that will revolutionise sanitation practices. Dubbed the ‘Sterilising Magic Machine’, this device harnesses short-wavelength light to swiftly and effectively sterilise non-living objects, eliminating the need for physical contact or chemical sanitisers.

Director General of JCD Vidyapeeth Professor Dr Kuldip Singh Dhindsa lauded engineer Ganga Singh’s innovation. Not only does the ‘Sterilising Magic Machine’ offer cost-effectiveness and energy efficiency, but it also represents a significant leap towards sustainable technology.

Dr Dhindsa claimed that the machine, resembling a tunnel, can sanitise a wide array of items, including laptops, masks, mobile phones, books and keys, in a short span. By neutralising microorganisms and viruses like the coronavirus upon contact, it ensures surfaces are safe and pathogen-free.

Principal Dr Dinesh Kumar commended the efforts of Ganga and emphasised that the UV-based disinfection chamber held the potential to safeguard public health by curbing virus transmission through swift surface disinfection. Its ability to simultaneously irradiate all surfaces of an object represents a significant advancement in the battle against epidemics and outbreaks.

Ganga said in light of global health concerns, the demand for effective sanitisation methods was paramount. With personal protective equipment and other essentials in high demand, the machine will provide timely solutions. He said its design featured a conveyor belt system for automated processing and a unique chamber design to enhance efficiency. Safety measures, including shades and glasses, protect users during operation and maintenance, he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa