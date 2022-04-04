Prof JP Yadav appointed VC of IGU

Tribune News Service

Rewari, April 3

Dr Jaya Prakash Yadav, professor of genetics and Dean, faculty of life sciences, Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Indira Gandhi University, Meerpur, for three years. He belongs to Kheri Khatiwas in Jhajjar district.

Dr Yadav joined MDU as a lecturer in the department of biosciences in 1991. He was promoted as Reader in 2000 and as professor in 2008. His area of research is genetics of medicinal plants and plant-microbe interactions.

Interestingly, the previous Vice-Chancellor of the IGU, Prof SK Gakhar, too was from faculty of life sciences of the MDU, Rohtak. His term expired on March 31.