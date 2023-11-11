Prof Som Nath Sachdeva starts 2nd term as Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 10

Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, the Vice-Chancellor of Kurukshetra University (KU), embarked on his second three-year term on Friday.

A felicitation programme was organised to honour the newly appointed vice-chancellor. A KU spokesman said the university had witnessed remarkable advancements under his guidance, including the implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020, across all on-campus and affiliated colleges in the undergraduate programmes.

During the event, the VC highlighted the university’s achievements, which included the filing of 63 patents, the introduction of research awards under seven categories for teachers, a focus on quality research publications, the introduction of 19 online programmes, signing of 50 MoUs with national and international institutions, comprehensive facilities for students and athletes, and the overall infrastructural development.

#Kurukshetra #Kurukshetra University