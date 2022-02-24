Professor, research scholar develop chemical-free sunscreen formula

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, February 24

A Professor at the Pharmaceutical Sciences Department in Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) here and her research scholar have developed a chemical-free sunscreen formula to protect the human body from ultraviolet radiations that cause skin burn, skin cancer and other skin-related diseases. The product also has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and moisturising properties.

Significantly, the Government of India has granted patent to Professor Sanju Nanda and research scholar Dr Kumud Madan for their sunscreen formula ‘Broad Spectrum Sun Protective Topical Formulation.’

“The sunscreen product is all natural and does not have any skin whitening effect. It has such a colour which not only matches the skin colour but also has a smooth texture. The formulation consists of safranal, a component of saffron (kesar). The product is recommendable for men and women as it has anti-ageing benefits, too,” said Dr Sanju.

Kumud, presently working as Associate Professor with Lloyd Institute of Management and Technology, Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), said the idea to conduct the research came to her mind while exploring natural herbs with skin benefits.

“Before the study, a survey was carried out in small geographical locations to ascertain sun-screening habits of Indian consumers who were exposed to sun for long hours during work. Results were surprising as the majority of people use sunscreen products without knowing much about their properties,” she added.

Kumud said sunscreen products in the market mainly consist of chemical agents such as cinnamates and benzoates which can be harmful for skin on prolonged usage, hence she wanted to develop a chemical-free product that could help protect the skin from various problems like photo-aging, photo-immune suppression and photo-carcinogenesis.

“Our product also contains natural ingredients like aloe vera gel, hen egg oil, almond oil, etc., besides natural minerals like pearl powder and zinc oxide. Nanotechnology has been applied on natural ingredients for better efficacy of the product. The research took over four years to complete. The product was tested for Sun Protection Factor (SPF), Boot star rating and PA factor and was found very appropriate for Indian-type skin,” informed the research scholar.