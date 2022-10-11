Progress report of cases against sittings, former ministers not encouraging: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 10

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today called for a fresh status report after making it clear that the one submitted by the state on the progress of cases against the sitting and erstwhile MPs and MLAs did not appear to be much encouraging.

The Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Alok Jain asserted the report submitted by Deputy Inspector-General of Police, State Vigilance Bureau, showed “some movement”, but without any result except in one case where further investigation had been ordered by the court on a cancellation report.

The Bench also took note of the state counsel’s submission that the probe was likely to be completed in some matters within two months before submitting the final investigation reports under Section 173 of the CrPC.

Assurance was also given on the efforts being made for the sanction sought by the prosecution to proceed against 31 accused in an FIR registered on October 18, 2005, at the State Vigilance Bureau police station in Hisar.

The competent authority’s decision was expected within six weeks.

The Bench also took note of the state counsel’s prayer for further time to submit the latest status report on the efforts being made for concluding the investigation, especially with reference to the cases where the voice samples of the accused were to be obtained.

The orders had been passed by a Chief Judicial Magistrate for collecting the samples, but the accused had not appeared before the court and were evading the process of giving voice samples. In some of the matters, stay on the arrest of the accused had been granted by the high court.

Applications had been moved for the vacation of stay and the matters were now listed for hearing later in the month.

In another matter, the state counsel pointed out that the Supreme Court had directed an accused to appear before a Chief Judicial Magistrate before submitting the voice sample.

Initially, he appeared before the Court, but failed to appear before the FSL to submit his voice sample. The State of Haryana had approached the Supreme Court in the matter.

“The report, as has been submitted, does not appear to be much encouraging. Therefore, let the fresh status report, after making efforts as have been pointed out by the counsel for the State of Haryana be submitted,” the Bench concluded.