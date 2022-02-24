Panipat: A group of 50 students from IB Postgraduate College, Panipat, visited progressive farming setups in Bajana village of Sonepat district. This visit to mushroom cultivation and strawberry farming setups being run by local farmers provided the students with plenty of practical information about these promising food crops. They learnt the cultivation strategies starting from the basics to the end process. The contingent was led by Prof Pawan Kumar in coordination with Dr Nidhan Singh and other faculty members. Dr Ajay Kumar Garg, principal motivated the students to be a part of such enriching field trips.

Two students to get scholarship

Karnal: Two students of Aakash Institute Karnal -- Udhav Goyal and Madhav -- have cleared the examination for the NTSE 2021 scholarship, one of the prestigious scholarships in the country. Aakash Chaudhry, managing director, Aakash+BYJU'S, said the result this year has been exceptional. "Our students and teachers have worked hard to achieve this feat. I wish them all the best for the future," he added.

Lecture on world social justice

Ambala: IA lecture on "World social justice" was organised by the legal literacy cell of GMN College under the chairmanship of college principal Dr Rajpal Singh. Dr Surendra Kumar Kundu acted as a resource person on this occasion. He told that World Day for Social Justice 2022 is celebrated every year. Social justice works to establish justice in human rights and the distribution of opportunities and privileges in the society amidst the inequalities spread in the world. Principal Dr. Rajpal Singh stated that justice is very important for any civilised society and justice protects the moral and human rights of the people along with keeping the society away from many evils and anti-social elements. He said the inequality and discrimination spread in the society intensifies the demand for social justice, which is a considerable aspect.

Exemplary work in blood donation

Faridabad: Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh, was honoured by a unit of the district Rotary Club for making maximum contribution in blood donation recently. The award was given at a function held in the auditorium of Faridabad Industry Association here. Revealing this principal Dr Krishan Kant Gupta said this was another achievement as the college has also been named as the first educational institution to donate maximum blood for the year 2020-21 earlier with Late Sh Rtn SC Gumber Memorial Trophy for the highest number of blood donations by an educational institute. He said the college had been actively involved in the work of blood donation under the Rotary Blood Bank Charitable Trust, for the past few years.