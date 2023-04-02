Project delayed, HRERA bans sale & purchase of Revanta flats in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 1

Taking a stern stance on the alleged harassment of homebuyers by Raheja Developers for the past seven years, the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) has banned the sale and purchase of any unit in Raheja Revanta, a project pending in Sector 78 here.

It has also ordered a forensic audit of the project and has frozen all unsold inventory and bank accounts related to the project.

However, Raheja Developers has blamed the government for not providing the requisite infrastructure necessary for the completion and handover of the project. The developer claims that they cannot deliver the “tallest skyscraper of Haryana”, which is almost ready, without essential services like power, water, sewer lines and roads. According to the developer, they cannot put the lives of over 1,000 families in danger of fire and health hazards.

The Raheja Revanta project was started by the builder in 2011 but has not been completed to date, despite homebuyers paying over 95% of the total amount. The Revanta Gurgaon Flat Buyers Association raised concerns in February, highlighting how their hard-earned money has been diverted to other projects, and despite promising a possession in four years, they still have not received it. The project had promised 962 flats, and complainants had sought a structural, forensic and architectural audit.

Moreover, the licence of Raheja Developers Limited from HRERA for Raheja Revanta, launched in 2011, expired on January 31 (including the six months allowed for Covid delays). However, the developer has not applied for a renewal of licence from HRERA to date. Homebuyers have accused the project of lacking funding to complete and mismanagement/diversion of funds by its promoters, Raheja Developers Limited.

DEVELOPERS BLAME GOVT