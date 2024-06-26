Rohtak: Project to assess players’ vitamin D level gets nod

Rohtak, June 25
The Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), Rohtak, has approved a project to assess the vitamin D level in sportspersons.
Under the project, a team from the Department of Sports Medicine and Sports Injury Centre at PGIMS-Rohtak visited Sir Chhotu Ram Stadium here on Tuesday to collect samples of sportspersons.
The team included Dr Rajesh Rohilla, senior professor and head of the Department of Sports Medicine and Sports Injury Centre, Dr Sonu, Dr Mandeep (sports psychologist) and Dr Deepshikha (sports physiotherapist).
Samples of judo, boxing, wrestling and badminton players were collected.
“Vitamin D is produced in our body under exposure to sunlight. Vegetarian sources of vitamin D include mushrooms and fortified milk. Deficiency of vitamin D is often found in sportspersons, which reduces their performance levels as well as immunity, resulting in recurrent infections,” said Dr Rohilla.
Dr Rohilla said the Department of Sports Medicine provides comprehensive services to the sportspersons, which includes surgical treatment as well as physiotherapy.
“Daily OPD services are provided to the sportspersons at Room No. 81 in the new OPD block of PGIMS,” he added.
