Project to beautify Panipat underway

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, December 17

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Panipat, has commenced a project for beautification of the city, under which the walls of all the government buildings and park walls on NH-44 would be painted by the artists. The MC has already started with Lodhi Park adjoining the Drain-2 as a pilot project, where the artists are painting walls with beautiful pictures.

Panipat, famous as ‘Textile City’, is well known for the handloom and textile products all over the world. Now, the MC has initiated a programme to beautify the city.

A civic body official said all the walls of the government buildings from Skylark to Old Bus Stand, red light to Fire Station, and the walls of the Mini-Secretariat, rest houses would also be beautified. “Initially, the MC has allotted tenders for Rs 20 lakh for the beautification of four parks and some repair work in Ward 4. The work has commenced at Lodhi Park,” he added.

The MC has also floated a tender for the wall paintings under Rs 38 lakh beautification programme, but no bidder has come forward as of yet, the sources said.

“The walls are being decorated with religious, historical and cultural paintings which would increase the beauty of the park and will dissuade people from dumping garbage alongside the walls,” said Bashir Ahmad, an artist, who was making paintings on the park walls.

#Panipat