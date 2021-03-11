Project to bridge learning gap in students launched

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, May 15

Aiming at bridging the learning gap in reading and writing skills of students in the backdrop of Covid induced virtual education, the Kaithal administration with the help of the Chief Minister Good Governance Associate (CMGGA) has started a project ‘Meri Copy, Meri Kitaab’ (MCMK). The aim behind this step is to provide an immediate and intensive intervention in the form of special reading and writing sessions for students.

Prior to the implementation, a baseline survey was conducted involving over 7,000 students. The survey indicated a gap in learning and writing and also loss of literacy skills among students. Based on this analysis, a five-week long intensive sessions have been started on pilot basis from Kaithal block of the district, in which specially designed modules have been implemented in classrooms for students studying in Classes III to VIII.

Around 19,000 students of 161 government-run schools of the block have been covered under this project.

“Elementary classes provide the most basic and foundation learning to students. They start with basic alphabet formation, which prepare students for more advanced concepts in high and senior secondary classes,” said Pradeep Dahiya, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kaithal.

“Due to online classes owing to the Covid-induced restrictions, teachers felt a gap in learning and writing and also loss of literacy skills among students. So, we piloted the MCMK in all our schools of the Kaithal block. These sessions are helping students improve their core competencies and bring a long-term impact,” the DC added.