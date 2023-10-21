Project to impart robotic, coding skills to school kids

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

The Haryana Education Department has launched a programme aimed at equipping schoolchildren of Classes VI to XII with essential coding and robotics skills. The initiative is taking roots in 354 government senior secondary schools across the state, fostering technological proficiency and nurturing the next generation of innovators.

“The programme, which commenced on September 26, marks a significant stride in nurturing creativity and critical thinking among students, preparing them for a future where technology plays a pivotal role,” stated a press note issued here recently.

This endeavour received a strong endorsement, securing an allocation of over Rs 4.60 crore during a recent meeting of the Executive Committee of Haryana Samagra Siksha, under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal.

This multifaceted initiative goes beyond empowering students and igniting innovation in education by nurturing talent.