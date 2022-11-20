Projection mapping show at Jyotisar inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 19

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the projection-mapping show at Jyotisar Tirtha, the birthplace of Gita, in Kurukshetra on Saturday.

A 40-foot-high Virat Swaroop of Lord Krishna was unveiled on June 30.

Now a projection mapping show has been started to describe the Virat Swaroop. Birla termed it as good step towards promoting tourism.

The projection mapping show in Kurukshetra.

The CM said a 24-minute show with the help of projection mapping techniques had been prepared to describe the Virat Swaroop. Earlier in the day, the CM attended an event organised to mark the 528th Prakash Utsav of Baba Sri Chand at Mandi village in Pehowa and announced to set up a 20-bed hospital. He said Sri Brahma Akhara Sahib would provide land for the hospital, while the government would build it. Later, the hospital would be handed over to the “akhara” for functioning.