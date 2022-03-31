Promotion quota also for employees disabled in service in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

The Haryana Government has clarified that the benefits of reservation in promotions would also be admissible to the employees who were disabled while in service.

“The Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995, does not make any distinction between persons acquiring disability before or after entering into service,” an order issued by the state government said.

“A government employee, who acquires disability after joining service, will be equally entitled to get the benefit of reservation as provided to the disabled employees at the time of the entry into service with effect from the date he produces a certificate of disability to the appointing authority issued by the competent medical authority,” the order said. —