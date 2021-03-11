Promotional conference organised

Yamunanagar: An entrepreneurship promotional conference was organised under the "Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan" at St Lawrence International School, Jagadhri. Dr Deepmala from MLN College, Dr Hemant Mishra from Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Dr Ramesh Dhariwal from Government College, Bilaspur, Shivam Saluja from Oriental Engineering Works Limited and Dr MK Sehgal, eminent academician and president of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Chamber of Commerce and Industries were a few prominent speakers at the event.

IGU bags second place at summit

Rewari: Indira Gandhi University (IGU) secured second position in the 'Tech4Seva' event organised under the "Unnat Bharat Abhiyaan" (UBA) at the IIT-Delhi. Pinki, campaign coordinator, IGU, shared that they won the prize for designing a domestic biogas plant. The plant will not only provide fuel for cooking purposes but also organic manure to rural households and mitigate drudgery of rural women. Besides. It can be fed with cow or buffalo dung, fruit and vegetable peels and rotten fruits, she added.

Paying homage to martyrs

Hisar: "We can fulfill the dreams of martyrs by eliminating social evils", said Prof BR Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor, CCS, Haryana Agricultural University. He addressed the Independence Day programme on the campus school and hoisted the Tricolour, remembering the sacrifice of the country's revolutionaries and freedom fighters.

International conference at KU

Kurukshetra: The third International Conference on mobile radio communications and 5G networks (MRCN 2022) was conducted at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology. During the two-day event, keynote addresses were delivered by different experts like Prof Carol Fung, Concordia University, Canada, Dr Utkarsh Srivastava, Western Michigan University, USA, Prof S Jagannathan, Rutledge-Emerson, distinguished professor of electrical and computer engineering, Missouri University of Science and Technology, USA, Dr Nikhil Marriwala, UIET, KU, and Prof Dinesh Kant Kumar, RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia. "A total of 290 research papers were received, out of which 55 papers were accepted, registered and presented during the conference", said Prof Sunil Dhingra, Director, UIET, KU.