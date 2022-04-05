Properties of four POs attached

Rewari, April 4
Properties worth crores belonging to four proclaimed offenders (POs) have been attached after the Subdivisional Judicial Magistrate, Kosli, issued warrants in this respect. The proclaimed offenders are Vivek of Khadakvaas village here, Om Prakash of Alwar (Rajasthan), Chhatra Pal alias Sonu of Rajpura village here and Arun Dev.
Spokesman of the district police informed all accused were wanted in separate criminal cases against them at various police stations of the district between 1997 to 2020.
