Property defacement rampant in state, govt must take steps to tackle it: Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

The Urban Local Bodies Minister, Dr Kamal Gupta, today said that the state government had enacted the Haryana Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1989, under which the authorities concerned could take action against the illegal pasting of posters and flexes on government buildings. Also, there were provisions in the Municipal Acts to deal with such cases, he added.

BJP needs to introspect: Ind MLA Gonder Appreciating the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, for being a man of integrity and giving a “clean government”, Independent MLA Dharam Pal Gonder, speaking during the zero hour, said the BJP needed to “introspect” since the ground situation did not seem favourable for the government

“The CM sanctions funds but these get stuck at some level and works are not getting carried out on ground. The situation does not seem favourable. We have to go back to the public for votes (the Assembly poll is due next year). We must sit and talk about what needs to be done to ensure the situation is rectified without any damage,” he said

Gupta was replying to a question by Congress MLA BB Batra during the ongoing Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here today. He also told the House that in case of the detection of the illegal pasting of the posters, the authorities concerned might take suo motu cognisance and action on the basis of complaint.

However, Batra insisted that the government should assure him on the floor of the House that defacement would be tackled.

Haryana Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar, in response to a question raised on the eviction of Waqf properties, said the board had issued letters through field staff to the existing defaulting lessees to get their leases renewed/regularised as per the terms and conditions of the Board and issued reminders for the same.

Haryana Public Health Minister, Dr Banwari Lal, said tenders had been allotted for upgrading better water supply under Mahagram Yojana at Bhagal village of the Gulha Assembly constituency.

He said tenders for providing a good sewerage system and the construction of a sewage treatment plant had been opened for evaluation and were likely to be allotted by April 30.

The Public Health Minister said the work of providing water supply and sewerage scheme was likely to be commissioned by August 31, 2024. He said the engineering works were being carried out while ensuring highest quality and in a time-bound manner.

Meanwhile, speaking during the zero hour, Congress MLA Kiran Chaudhry flagged water scarcity in her constituency. She said the public was forced to buy tanker water for Rs 1,100-1,200 a month, while the canals were getting water less than their capacity. She also claimed that the CM had urged farmers to report crop damage due to inclement weather on the e-fasal kshatipoorti portal. “However, this does not work most of the times,” she claimed.

During the zero hour, at one point, there were no officials in the gallery. This was pointed out by Choudhry, who said senior officials did not take the zero hour seriously.

Speaking during the zero hour, MLAs raised their constituency demands, while also speaking about extensive damage to crops due to the recent rain and hail.