Property defacement to invite action in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, october 6

The Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities have decided to get tough on those who deface public properties with posters, flexes, slogans and graffiti. Officials of the Sanitation and Health Branch would prepare a report along with photographs of defaulters putting up hoardings and posters on the walls of government buildings, in public places, markets, below the overbridge and other areas in the city.

“The persons guilty will be issued notices and asked to remove the posters and hoardings within two days or else strict action will be taken against them under the Haryana Prevention of Defacement of the Property Act (HPDPA), 1989. It includes a provision of slapping Rs 10,000 fine or sentencing six months of imprisonment or both,” said an MC official. Dhirendra Khatgada, Commissioner, MC, said proper implementation of HPDPA was the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation therefore, it had decided to serve notice to the violators and keep the city clean and beautiful.

He said the officials had also been directed to prepare a list of land owners or persons who were illegally developing colonies on land under the MC’s jurisdiction.

“We appeal to the people to not buy any plot or construct any structure in an unauthorised colony as it would be demolished by the corporation. Moreover, an FIR would be lodged against the ones guilty,” he added.

#rohtak