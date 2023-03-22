Property ID plaints not heard, F'bad MC officials to face fine

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 21

With 4,000 complaints of property ID pending, the local Municipal Corporation has announced that it would impose a fine on “erring” officials. The fine will be in addition to the penalty applicable under the Right to Service Act in such cases.

Sources say that every day, the MC receives 700 to 800 complaints relating to the delay in generating property IDs. This is so because of wrong information fed into the MC’s portal. The details of about one-fourth of 2.43 lakh new properties are wrong on the portal, it is claimed.

Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Jawahar Colony here, said: “I had submitted documents for the creation of an ID for my house about eight months ago. The ID has not been generated to this day.”

“Several residents, who faced the same problem, took the help of private persons to get their work done by paying extra money,” said Vishnu Goel, a social activist.

He claimed that complaints surfaced in view of a “faulty survey” by the MC.

The total tax-paying property units in the city have gone up to 5.76 lakh units after the addition of new units last year. A senior MC official said more than 1.05 lakh complaints of property IDs had been disposed of since November 10 last year. “Only 24,000 property IDs are left to be updated on the MC portal,” he said.

“More than 700 complaints are being lodged every day. Most likely, these will be redressed within 21 days. MC Commissioner Jitendra Kumar has directed the civic body to impose a fine of Rs 250 per day on officials if there is a delay beyond the allotted time period,” added the official.