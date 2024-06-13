Property IDs, PPP are major problems

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, June 12

Property IDs, Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), below poverty line (BPL), sewerage and potable water supply among the major problems raised by the people during the ‘Samadhan Shivir’ launched by the state government.

As many as 124 complainants reached the Samadhan Shivir organised by the Sonepat District administration while a total of 151 complainants reached the Panipat district administration with their problems.

Dr Virender Kumar Dahiya, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Panipat, on Wednesday directed the officials to reach the programme within a set time and also warned that strict action would be initiated against the officials who would be absent from the Samadhan Shivir.

Similarly in Sonepat, DC Manoj Kumar heard a total of 47 complaints on the first day on Tuesday and 77 complaints on Wednesday.

The maximum problems were related to property IDs, potable water supply, sewerage problems, family ID problems and family pension problems. DC Manoj Kumar resolved maximum problems at the spot and also directed the officials to resolve people’s problems on a priority basis.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat #Sonepat