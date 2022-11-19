Property IDs uploaded on NDC portal, plaints not addressed

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 18

The Department of Urban Local Bodies uploaded the data of property IDs of residents of Karnal city on the no dues certificate (NDC) portal of the department, but still, a large number of people are coming to the office of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) to submit their objections.

Staff to solve matter Property IDs have been uploaded and are live on the portal. We have sensitised our staff members to address the grievances of people coming to submit their complaints. Arun Bhargava, Deputy Municipal Commissioner

They alleged that their issues related to flaws in their IDs, including discrepancies related to the change of name, change of address, updation of dues, size of the property, change of category/use, and change of status from unauthorised to authorised and others are yet to be resolved.

As per the data, there were 1.42 lakh property IDs in the city in 2013. A private company was assigned the work of conducting a survey of the property IDs by the Directorate, Urban Local Bodies, Haryana, which had conducted a survey in 2019-20 and the property IDs were increased to 1,66,517.

As per officials, around 16,000 residents had submitted their objections related to flaws in their IDs. The company had claimed to have rectified all objections, but when a random checking was conducted in June and July this year, flaws remained in 15 per cent of the property IDs. The data was to be uploaded on the portal by the department by July 1, but due to the flaws, the updation of property IDs was not done on the portal. On October 18, Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta had claimed that the data would be uploaded on the NDC portal by October 26, but it was uploaded on November 11, said an official.

Kuldeep, a resident of the city, said he had been running from pillar to post to get the flaw in his property ID corrected, but to no avail. “My mother is the owner of a property, but it was shown on my name. I have submitted objections for the correction several times, but nobody has resolved my issue,” he added. “We are getting complaints from the residents who have also submitted their complaints earlier regarding the flaws in property IDs. They are saying the flaws are the same. So far, we have received over 400 complaints,” sand an employee.