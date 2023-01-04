Property of 12 'criminals' razed in Faridabad in a year

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 3

As part of a special drive launched by the state government, the district police razed properties of as many as 12 criminals last year. Revealing this, a police spokesperson said the demolished properties include 9 residential buildings, 15 rooms, 26 shops, three godowns and an office building. Over three-acre land was recovered in the process, and the accused were found to have been involved in criminal activities like drug peddling and liquor smuggling for the past several years, added the police official.

He said land belonging to the government departments, including Panchayats, Municipal Corporation, Haryana Shahari Vikas Parishad (HSVP) and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) had been encroached in many of the cases in which action had been taken.

According to the police, the alleged criminals included Bijender alias Lala, Kanhiya alias Kamal, Pooja, Meena, Angoori Devi, Satyadev, Mammo, Javed, Neeraj, Ashma alias Afsana and Savan, who had been found to have owned the property with the money earned through crime. Majority of them are wanted in several cases and are still active, directly or indirectly, added a police official. He said the drive was likely to be continued this year too.

#faridabad