 Property to get costly in Faridabad : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Property to get costly in Faridabad

Property to get costly in Faridabad

district admn seeks suggestions on proposed hike in collector rates | Hike proposed between 10 and 268 per cent

Property to get costly in Faridabad

The Mini-Secretariat building in Faridabad. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, November 30

Real estate prices and housing are set to get costlier here, with the district administration seeking suggestions and objections regarding its proposal of hiking the circle or collector rates of land in the city and the district from January 1.

While the hike proposed is between 10 and 268 per cent, depending upon the type of land and size, a draft of the proposal has been uploaded on the official website (faridabad.nic.in).

Objections and suggestions have been invited from residents to determine the proposed collector rates of all residential and commercial pockets falling in all revenue areas of the district for 2024, says the order of the district authorities. Any objection or suggestion received after December 7, 2023, will not be considered, and all suggestions or objections will be disposed of by December 17, it reads.

This is the second consecutive year when such rates have been proposed to be revised in the district. The rates had also been hiked between 4 and 40 per cent last year, according to officials concerned.

As over 95 per cent of the residential areas, including sectors and colonies, have been included in the proposed hike, it ranges between a minimum of 10 per cent and goes up to 75 per cent in residential localities where the size of plots is up to 1,000 sq yards. The hike proposed for commercial and institutional plots is higher, it is claimed.

With around 36 villages included in the draft proposal, an increase of 206.67 per cent has been proposed for 1 acre of agricultural land at Agwanpur village of the district. It is 64.29 per cent for residential plots in this village, one of the highest in rural parts.

#Faridabad


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Heavy rain in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana brings down temperature

2
India

'Indian national agreed to assassination plot on being assured that criminal case against him in Gujarat would be dismissed'

3
India

Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian national in case relating to plot to kill separatist

4
India 5-state Assembly elections

Advantage BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh, Telangana: Exit polls

5
Diaspora

Indian Sikh family on pilgrimage to Pakistan robbed in Lahore at gunpoint

6
Punjab

ED raids premises of former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

7
India

'Apni kursi sambhaliye', Modi tells Jammu sarpanch who gets pushed from her seat during PM's interaction

8
Entertainment

Watch: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram tie the knot in traditional Manipuri wedding

9
Punjab

Two cadets from Punjab bag top honours at NDA passing-out parade

10
Jalandhar

Punjab Police arrest notorious gangster Jassa Happowal

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

Top News

'Good, appropriate': Blinken on India setting up probe in alleged murder attempt on Sikh separatist

'Good, appropriate': Blinken on India setting up probe in alleged murder attempt on Sikh separatist

Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'

Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'

Cane growers will get Rs 391 per quintal, says Bhagwant Mann

Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, T’gana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls

Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls

Polling draws to a close | Counting of votes on Dec 3

White House appreciates India setting up own investigations on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist

White House appreciates India setting up own investigations on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist

Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry

Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry

The data showed Punjab had only four days in 2023 where fire...


Cities

View All

Ex-Mayor to pay rent, power bill for his stay in Commissioner’s house

Amritsar: Ex-Mayor to pay rent, power bill for his stay in Commissioner's house

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

Amritsar: Migrant killed in freak accident in BRTS lane

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to make India a developed nation: Minister

2 dozen Amritsar border bridges lack guardrails

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh: Five months on, Industrial Area bridge still under repairs

No free parking for 2-wheelers in Chandigarh from today

Rain spells chaos on roads in Mohali district

GMSH-16 extension at Sarangpur proposed

Should Kejriwal quit if arrested? AAP to seek public opinion

Should Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal quit if arrested? AAP to seek public opinion

Delhi air quality near ‘severe’ again

Finish Okhla wastewater treatment plant by year-end: Atishi to officials

BJP stages protest at Delhi Jal Board office

Delhi High Court expresses concern over ‘Walk with Wildlife’

Minister conducts surprise inspection at PSPCL office

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO conducts surprise inspection at PSPCL office in Jalandhar

Potato farmers wary of late blight as region sees dip in temperature

Gangster Jassa Happowal nabbed in Jalandhar

Kapurthala RCF comes up with novel retirement, promotion scheme

2 arrested with 200-gm heroin

Finally, work begins on Ldh-Bathinda highway

Finally, work begins on Ldh-Bathinda highway

Roof collapse tragedy: After 3 months, classes resume at Baddowal school

Police form SIT to probe links of gangsters killed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana feel winter chill with 12.6 mm rainfall

Dark Stretches: Missing street lights plague Focal Point areas, Ludhiana MC looks other way

Rain to prove beneficial for wheat crop, say agronomists

Rain to prove beneficial for wheat crop in Punjab, say agronomists

Suspected rabid dog-bite cases on the rise in Patiala

PRTC strike leaves commuters stranded during heavy rain

Charanjit Kaur accorded grand welcome at PSPCL

Industrialist donates Rs 1L to school on diamond jubilee