Panipat: Proposal for 3 traffic police stations sent to Govt

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 5

The Superintendent of Police (SP) has sent a proposal to the state government to establish three traffic police stations — two at Panipat city and one at Samalkha — to tackle traffic-related problems and to reduce the number of the accidents in the district.

Files moved The file of the traffic police station is with the Home Department while the Samalkha town police station file is with the Finance Department for approval. Shashank K Sawan, SP

Panipat city is situated on both sides of National Highway 44 (NH-44), earlier known as NH-1, which is the lifeline of the city. But, the traffic chaos is one of the biggest problems that the city is facing for many decades. The 35-kilometer long NH-44 and 21 kilometer NH-709 (Panipat-Gohana-Rohtak) lies in the district.

Shashank Kumar Sawan, SP, has sent a proposal to the state government to establish three more traffic police stations to deal with the traffic-related problems in the city and the Samalkha area apart from the highway traffic police station, which is already in Babarpur of the district.

The SP said “NH-44 is dividing the city into two parts, one is in the east and other is in west. Hence we have demanded to set up two new traffic police stations- Panipat east traffic police station and Panipat west traffic police station. A detailed project report (DPR) for three new proposed traffic police stations has been made and sent to the government for approval, he added.

As per the DPR, the population of the city is third highest in the state with 4.4 lakhs as per the census in 2011. The density of population of the city and its surrounding is 5,200 persons per square kilometer, which is the highest among the state. Besides, being an industrial town, it has over three lakhs additional floating population. The city also ranks third among the state for vehicle density with 481 vehicles per square km.

Notably, a traffic police station with the staff of 35 has been sanctioned for national highways. Over 100 police personnel, including an inspector, SI, 3 ASI, 17 HC and 84 constables have been deputed for the city traffic management. But, the city is densely populated and sanctioned staff of 106 is grossly inadequate for the traffic management here, as mentioned in the DPR.

Besides, the police staff, 357 police personnel, including 2 inspectors, 4 SIs, 48 ASI, 126 Head Constables and 177 constables and 12 posts of class-4 employees for the proposed traffic police stations were also demanded. SP Sawan said the proposal for the three traffic police stations and one Samalkha town police station, to better the traffic management in Panipat and in Samalkha, have been sent for approval to the government.