Proposed road on agriculture land draws interest of realtors

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, February 22

The proposal to construct a new road connecting Hisar (NH 9) to the Talwandi Rana-Barwala highway (NH 52) has elicited the interest of the real estate agents in the agriculture land located along the both sides of the stretch of nearly 7.61 km. However, realising the importance of the land, farmers are not keen to sell their land.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala informed the Vidhan Sabha yesterday that the state government had purchased around 110 acres from farmers at a total cost of Rs 157 crore for the construction of new road. The land belongs to the farmers of Hisar, Dhansu, Mirzapur and Talwandi Rana villages.

The issue had snowballed into a controversy after the closure of the old Hisar-Talwandi Rana road (about 8 km), which had connected Hisar to Barwala-Chandigarh highway (NH 52). The government acquired a portion of this road for expansion of the Hisar Aviation Hub (airport) months ago. Later, the government gave alternative and temporary passage to the commuters through the airport to connect Hisar to Talwandi Rana village.

On the intervening night of February 9-10, the district administration also closed the alternative road for the construction of retaining wall to secure the premises of the airport. As a result, the commuters were left with only option to take Hisar bypass road (Rajgarh-Hisar-Barwala), which is located on the outskirts of Hisar and hence increased the distance between Hisar and Talwandi Rana village by about 10 km. The distance between Hisar to some other villages even grew by about 22 km.

Sensing commercial viability of the land along the newly proposed stretch, the real estate agents have started approaching the farmers with the offers to purchase land. Dozens of real estate agents have opened their offices near the Mirzapur chowk who claim to broker deals for sale/purchase of agricultural land.