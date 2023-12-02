Proposed site for Sikh Museum and Heritage Centre in Kurukshetra changed

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 1

Following opposition from residents, the proposed site for the Sikh Museum and Heritage Centre in Kurukshetra has been changed.

New site along NH A site along the national highway will be finalised for the project soon. People were not even aware of the exact location finalised for the project, still they were protesting. Subhash Sudha, Thanesar MLA

The state government had approved the Kurukshetra Development Board’s (KDB) proposal to allot three acres of land of Theme Park on lease to the Archaeology and Museums Department for the establishment of the Sikh Museum and Heritage Centre. However, the decision didn’t go well with local residents who wanted the park to remain intact. They launched a ‘Theme Park Bachao’ campaign against the government’s move.

After a signature campaign, the residents started a daily dharna outside the Kurukshetra Development Board office this week and threatened to further intensify their protest. They also threatened to show black flags to guests during the upcoming International Gita Mahotsav in support of their demands.

Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha today informed that the proposed site had been changed, following which the dharna was lifted.

Ashok Sharma, a local resident and Bhartiya Naujawan Sabha president, who had been leading the protest, said, “We were never against the project but we were not satisfied with the site proposed for the project. Theme Park is the heart of the city and all major events are organised here. We are grateful to the government for accepting our demand.”

