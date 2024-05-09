Prostitution racket busted in Gurugram, 10 nabbed

Gurugram, May 8
A joint team of the CM flying squad and the local police busted a prostitution racket, which was being run in a guest house in Sector 57 area, last night.
They arrested 10 persons who were allegedly involved in prostitution. An FIR was registered in this regard at the Sector 56 police station. The arrested accused were produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody.
Inspector Harish Kumar of the CM flying squad said they had received information about a prostitution racket being run in a guest house in G Block of Sector 57.
Following the tip-off, a special team was formed and a decoy customer was sent into the guest house. He talked to guest house manager Sanjeev and negotiated a deal. When the deal was finalised, the decoy customer entered the guest house and signalled the team, and the police team raided the guest house.
During the raid, six women were found on the spot. The age of all women is said to be between 24 to 34 years. The raiding team arrested 10 accused from the guest house.
Among the arrested accused were guest house operator Dilbag, resident of Narnaul, Sanjay, resident of Behror and managers Sanjeev and Rambabu. The six arrested women included two from Uzbekistan, two from Bangladesh and one each from Assam and Kolkata. When the police team asked them to show necessary documents, they found the visas of the women from Bangladesh had expired.
Inspector Vinod Kumar, SHO of the Sector 56 police station, said, “Last year, a case was registered under the Foreigners Act for illegally hosting foreign nationals in the same guest house.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post
Party distances itself from comments | Insult to countrymen:...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...