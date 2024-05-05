Prostitution racket busted in Gurugram, one nabbed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 4

The Gurugram police have busted a prostitution racket being operated through WhatsApp with the arrest of a person, who is said to be a pimp. The accused was arrested on Friday night when he had reached outside a hotel, along with two women, in a car after finalising a deal with a decoy customer.

The police found photographs and mobile numbers of multiple women in the cellphone of the accused, who was identified as Babul Sheikh, a native of Adampur.

According to the police, a complaint regarding a prostitution racket being operated by Babul Sheikh and his partner Anup through WhatsApp was received.

The police said, “When a policeman posing as a customer contacted the pimp, he provided him with photographs of multiple women and mentioned their fee.”

“Following this, a special team was formed. The policeman called up the pimp on Friday night. After a deal was struck at Rs 8,000, he asked him to reach a hotel, located on the Old railway road, where another police team was deployed,” the police said.

According to the police, Babul brought two women to the hotel in Maruti Ertiga and took the “fee” from the decoy customer. Thereafter, he was arrested outside the hotel. The police also recovered the money from the pimp, which was given by the decoy customer. A case under the Immoral Traffic Act was registered at the New Colony police station on Friday.

A senior police officer said, “The accused has revealed that car owner Anup was also involved in it.”

